Managing Madrid Podcast: El Día Despues: El Clasico Edition

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Is the loss somehow underplayed?

Was Carlo Ancelotti right when he said “calling it a humiliation is disrespectful”?

Carlo’s predictability in his tactics

The Eduardo Camavinga scapegoating

Will Real Madrid react to this loss appropriately?

Toni Kroos as the 6

Why the math is against Real Madrid

The problem with relying on stars (solely)

Should Vinicius Tobias get more minutes?

What will be the change against Villarreal?

What if Real Madrid were in Barcelona’s Champions League group?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)