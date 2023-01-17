 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Another Clasico blowout

Kiyan and Diego discuss the aftermath of Sunday’s game

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Spanish Super Cup Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Will Carlo Ancelotti make any necessary changes?
  • Ancelotti’s record in finals
  • Diego’s viral tweet
  • Gavi
  • Barca’s young players
  • Xavi’s starting XI and how unprepared Real Madrid were for it.
  • Can Barca do this against other teams not named Real Madrid?
  • What will happen against Manchester United?
  • Would Marcelo Brozovic be a good signing for Barca
  • Frenkie de Jong
  • Aurelien Tchouameni’s absence
  • What will be the response from both teams after this?
  • The new docuseries on the ESL
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

