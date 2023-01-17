Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Another Clasico blowout

AUDIO:

Will Carlo Ancelotti make any necessary changes?

Ancelotti’s record in finals

Diego’s viral tweet

Gavi

Barca’s young players

Xavi’s starting XI and how unprepared Real Madrid were for it.

Can Barca do this against other teams not named Real Madrid?

What will happen against Manchester United?

Would Marcelo Brozovic be a good signing for Barca

Frenkie de Jong

Aurelien Tchouameni’s absence

What will be the response from both teams after this?

The new docuseries on the ESL

And much more.

