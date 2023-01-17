Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Another Clasico blowout

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Will Carlo Ancelotti make any necessary changes?
- Ancelotti’s record in finals
- Diego’s viral tweet
- Gavi
- Barca’s young players
- Xavi’s starting XI and how unprepared Real Madrid were for it.
- Can Barca do this against other teams not named Real Madrid?
- What will happen against Manchester United?
- Would Marcelo Brozovic be a good signing for Barca
- Frenkie de Jong
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s absence
- What will be the response from both teams after this?
- The new docuseries on the ESL
- And much more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
