Looking ahead : 17 January 2023

Breakdown of our tactical issues

The following thread by Tactiano highlights our terrible tactical shape, lack of support in attack and concentration while defending. It’s now up to Carlo to fix it and fix it quick.

THREAD: Tactical view of Real Madrid’s performance vs Barcelona.



1. Real Madrid’s shape: The continuation of the circular shape of Real Madrid with the ball due to the lack of a clear structure.

The lack of support in between the lines is highlighted throughout. pic.twitter.com/H8XP4Gux8P — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023

So what’s to blame?

Here’s what the club thinks but have your say below.

❗️Real Madrid believe their decline is due to the bad form of of the players.



- Carvajal, Rüdiger, Valverde, Modrić and Camavinga have been affected by the World Cup;



- Mendy is far from his level;



- Tchouameni, Alaba and Lucas Vazquez are injured. @marca pic.twitter.com/zwkvGdE671 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023

It could be one major factor or several put together. Answer in the poll below.

Poll What’s the reason behind our recent struggles? Bad form of the players.

This is our level. The squad needs to be refreshed.

Need better coaching.

Upper Management to blame.

Injuries

Something totally different (Answer in the comments).

One or more of the above factors put together. vote view results 0% Bad form of the players. (0 votes)

0% This is our level. The squad needs to be refreshed. (0 votes)

0% Need better coaching. (0 votes)

0% Upper Management to blame. (0 votes)

0% Injuries (0 votes)

0% Something totally different (Answer in the comments). (0 votes)

0% One or more of the above factors put together. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The future.

️| JUST IN: Ancelotti & his staff are watching Vinícius Tobias very closely. We need to be aware of him. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/pfu9s5A7LI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023