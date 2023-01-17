Looking ahead : 17 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Breakdown of our tactical issues
The following thread by Tactiano highlights our terrible tactical shape, lack of support in attack and concentration while defending. It’s now up to Carlo to fix it and fix it quick.
THREAD: Tactical view of Real Madrid’s performance vs Barcelona.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023
1. Real Madrid’s shape: The continuation of the circular shape of Real Madrid with the ball due to the lack of a clear structure.
The lack of support in between the lines is highlighted throughout. pic.twitter.com/H8XP4Gux8P
So what’s to blame?
Here’s what the club thinks but have your say below.
❗️Real Madrid believe their decline is due to the bad form of of the players.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023
- Carvajal, Rüdiger, Valverde, Modrić and Camavinga have been affected by the World Cup;
- Mendy is far from his level;
- Tchouameni, Alaba and Lucas Vazquez are injured. @marca pic.twitter.com/zwkvGdE671
It could be one major factor or several put together. Answer in the poll below.
Poll
What’s the reason behind our recent struggles?
-
0%
Bad form of the players.
-
0%
This is our level. The squad needs to be refreshed.
-
0%
Need better coaching.
-
0%
Upper Management to blame.
-
0%
Injuries
-
0%
Something totally different (Answer in the comments).
-
0%
One or more of the above factors put together.
The future.
️| JUST IN: Ancelotti & his staff are watching Vinícius Tobias very closely. We need to be aware of him. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/pfu9s5A7LI— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023
| Jose Angel Sanchez is pushing for Arribas to be promoted. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/S1fFXdo4Pw— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2023
