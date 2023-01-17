Mijatovic talks about Odegaard: “Madrid youth don’t have patience”

Hero of La Septima and former Real Madrid striker (and sporting director) Pedja Mijatovic was on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser to diagnose, what was in his view, some of Real Madrid’s problems.

Mijatovic spoke about the recent success of Martin Odegaard at Arsenal and also the problem with Real Madrid’s depth.

“Ancelotti does not trust all the players,” Mijatovic said. “The players have arrived badly after the World Cup. It is a crucial moment now with the Cup at stake... There is concern.“

With regards to Odegaard’s departure, and the difference between Real Madrid’s youth players and that of Barca’s, Mijatovic feels there is a key difference.

“Barça’s own stonecutters have more patience,” Mijatovic explained. “Odegaard is very talented, he had opportunities, but at that moment he decided to leave. At that moment you can’t do anything, you can’t force them to stay. Those youtj from Madrid don’t have patience”.