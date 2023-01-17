"Real Madrid were not patient enough with Odegaard," says Ian Wright

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has been one of the main talking points in the 2022-2023 Premier League season so far. Arsenal are unexpectedly leading the table with a decent margin and Odegaard has been the player leading the London-based club on a weekly basis, which has generated quite a few comments about the situation the player faced when he was in Madrid after his loan deal with Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid legend Pedja Mijatovic went ahead and suggested that Odegaard lacked the patience needed to earn his spot in the first team. Premier League analyst and former player Ian Wright disputed those quotes and believes that the club did something wrong.

"They bought him when he was just 15 years old and while they saw his potential they were not patient enough and Arsenal took advantage of the situation. He leads by example and can be the Player of the Year," he said when discussing his recent performances.

When Real Madrid decided to sell Odegaard, Modric and Kroos were still playing at a very high level and it was not easy to find minutes for the young midfielder. However, it's also true that Madrid could've done a better job incorporating such a player into their rotation, even though in the end Madrid made a lot of profit from selling Odegaard.