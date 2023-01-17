Evra rips into Deschamps and France; shows support for Balon D’or winner Benzema

Former France international and Manchester United left-back, Patrice Evra, posted a message of solidarity with Karim Benzema on his social media.

In an Instagram video, Evra was highly critical of Didier Deschamps, as well as the general reaction of so many French players and fans who did not support Karim Benzema during the World Cup. As Evra put it, “If I were still with France, we would have waited for Karim before even eating”.

“From a human aspect, the attitude has disappointed me,” Evra said of the reaction to Benzema’s World Cup exile. “From the outside, I have the impression that Karim annoyed a lot of people. You, players, did not support him. You have to go to war for a player like that. As happened with Di María, who was injured at the beginning of the World Cup, but played in the final and scored a goal”.

Evra was also very critical of head coach Didier Deschamps.

“It’s the coach’s responsibility. He makes the decisions,” Evra explained. “Deschamps always puts the team before a player. But it is also said that some footballers were angry and jealous because he was overshadowing them.

“You make the same mistake as the 1998 World Champions, who thought the team was theirs. The French team belongs to everyone. You want to decide who comes, but you don’t have to do that or make the same mistake. We have the Ballon d’Or in our team. If I were still there, we would have waited for Karim before even eating. But I didn’t see anyone fighting for him”