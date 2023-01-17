Carvajal misses training; doubtful for Villarreal

The bad news gets even worse. The only available pure right-back that Carlo Ancelotti trusts in the squad, Dani Carvajal, missed today’s training session due to an injury and is now doubtful for Real Madrid’s crucial Copa del Rey clash against Villarreal on Thursday.

Carvajal, who did not look 100% fit in the Spanish Super Cup (and Ancelotti himself admitted after the Valencia game that this was the case), was one of four players to have missed today’s training session. The other three who did not train with the squad were Aurelien Tchouameni, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez.

Carvajal being injured is not a surprise. His body is breaking down. But another important aspect of this is that he wasn't even 100% fit enough to play against Valencia and Barcelona. That tells you something. A hobbling Carvajal was risked ahead of a younger pure right-back. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 17, 2023

With both of Real Madrid’s main right-backs — Carvajal, Vazquez — being struck with injuries, many are hoping that Carlo Ancelotti will look to Vinicius Tobias or even Alvaro Odriozola, who are the only two remaining pure right-backs in the squad.

However, the most likely solution will be a makeshift right-back in the form of Eder Militao, who has played there quite a few times before.

The expected backline vs Villarreal on Thursday is: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy.

Should Ancelotti give the younger players a chance?