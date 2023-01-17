Pau Torres: “We are preparing the match based on the one we played a week ago”

During a press conference today, Villarreal center-back Pau Torres answered some questions about this Thursday’s upcoming Copa del Rey clash between The Yellow Submarine and Real Madrid.

Torres, who helped Villarreal beat Real Madrid just one week ago, says they will follow a similar plan to the one that brought them success in that game.

“We are preparing the match based on the one we played a week ago and the one they played in the Super Cup,” Torres said. “It is never a good time to to receive Madrid but it is true that we are in a good moment of play and we are buoyed by the results. At home we feel strong. We wanted to return to La Cerámica after playing in Ciutat de Valencia in the first part of the season.”

Torres says that although Real Madrid are in a bad moment, they can’t be underestimated, and that their loss against Barcelona may even motivate them.

“In the end it will be a motivated Madrid,” Torres explained. “They are wanting to demonstrate and get out of their nad situation. They have lost a game against Barcelona that can happen to anyone, but being Madrid it seems more serious. They will come with enthusiasm, but we’ll have more if possible. We have to be 100% concentrated. The game of last week is a reference but once it starts it will be different. It helps us to motivate ourselves and know that we can beat them. We can train ourselves on some game situations, but it will be different”.