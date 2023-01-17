Carvajal will also miss La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao

The Spanish press reported this Tuesday that Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was questionable for Thursday’s Copa del Rey match against Villarreal, but Carvajal will not only miss that game but also Sunday’s clash against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, according to a report from La Sexta’s Jose Luis Sanchez.

This leaves Real Madrid without their two main options for the right-back spot, as Lucas Vazquez will also be out for at least one month with an ankle injury he suffered during the match against Valencia in the Supercup Semifinals.

Nacho and Odriozola are now competing for the starting spot for the next two games, even though fans were hoping to see some minutes from Vinicius Tobias. Ancelotti could also deploy Militao on the right flank of the defensive line and start Nacho alongside Antonio Rudiger as a center-back.

One thing is for certain, Real Madrid need to address their situation for the defensive line next summer.