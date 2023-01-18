Perspective: 18 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Martin Odegaard debate.

As the youngster continues to thrive at Arsenal, several former players and pundits have weighed into the debate of his time at Real Madrid. Ian Wright feels that Madrid were too hasty in selling him while Mijatovic thinks that Madrid youth need to be more patient. From my perspective here are the facts.

He’s captain of Arsenal at 24.

Arsenal are top of the premiership with an 8 point lead over City.

Odegaard is Arsenal’s top goalscorer with 8 goals.

Odegaard is Arsenal’s second highest assist provider with 5.

So from my perspective we really messed this one up and have lost out on a future star. And the signs were there. He’s thriving while we’re spluttering. Our loss is Arsenal’s gain. It is what it is but the important thing to remember is to atleast acknowledge this error so that we don’t commit it again.

Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season pic.twitter.com/RJjPLux1zz — Premier League (@premierleague) January 16, 2023

A comparison.

Defense is definitely worse and it shows.

Real Madrid's first 26 games this season vs last season:



- 21/22:

• 19 Wins

• 4 Draws

• 3 Defeats

• 56 Goals scored

• 20 Goals conceded

• 11 Clean-sheets



- 22/23:

• 19 Wins

• 3 Draws

• 4 Defeats

• 56 Goals scored

• 26 Goals conceded

• 7 Clean-sheets pic.twitter.com/9t60ra2mpn — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 17, 2023

So how do we cope?

With Modric also expected to be given a rest for the Copa Del Rey it will be interesting to see what Carlo has planned especially in regard to the defensive cover that is sorely missed. Add Carvajal to the list below.

Alaba,Tchouaméni (and Lucas Vazquez) will miss the games vs Villarreal, Athletic and Real Sociedad. ❌️ @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 17, 2023

Real Madrid have won only one of the last 8 games they played against Villarreal away:



• 2-1 (22/23) ❌️

• 0-0 (21/22) ➖️

• 1-1 (20/21) ➖️

• 2-2 (19/20) ➖️

• 2-2 (18/19) ➖️

• 2-2 (17/18) ➖️

• 2-3 (16/17) ✅️

• 1-0 (15/16) ❌️ pic.twitter.com/oXWQEKNdDX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 17, 2023

