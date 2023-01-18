 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Perspective: 18 January 2023

Wednesday edition of the daily merengue

By Valyrian steel
AC MIlan Training Session

The Martin Odegaard debate.

As the youngster continues to thrive at Arsenal, several former players and pundits have weighed into the debate of his time at Real Madrid. Ian Wright feels that Madrid were too hasty in selling him while Mijatovic thinks that Madrid youth need to be more patient. From my perspective here are the facts.

  • He’s captain of Arsenal at 24.
  • Arsenal are top of the premiership with an 8 point lead over City.
  • Odegaard is Arsenal’s top goalscorer with 8 goals.
  • Odegaard is Arsenal’s second highest assist provider with 5.

So from my perspective we really messed this one up and have lost out on a future star. And the signs were there. He’s thriving while we’re spluttering. Our loss is Arsenal’s gain. It is what it is but the important thing to remember is to atleast acknowledge this error so that we don’t commit it again.

A comparison.

Defense is definitely worse and it shows.

So how do we cope?

With Modric also expected to be given a rest for the Copa Del Rey it will be interesting to see what Carlo has planned especially in regard to the defensive cover that is sorely missed. Add Carvajal to the list below.

All in favor say Aye!!

