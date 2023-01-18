Las Blancas Podcast: Three for three of 2023

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast Yash Thakur and Kani Froh discuss Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Real Betis.

Talking points:

Line-ups and midfield selection - Zornoza as the deepest midfielder

How Betis set up; Weir and Maite’s movements between the lines

The throw-in saga(s); a couple of interesting recoveries by Esther and Ivana from Betis’ throw-ins

GOAL (34’): Esther puts it away after brilliant work by Feller

More talk about Feller’s movements and thoughts on the criticisms on Esther

Athenea gets carded after accidentally elbowing her opponent in 37’

Betis’ aggressive start to the second half after switching to a 4-3-3

GOAL (49’): Weir’s finish and Athenea’s work on the goal; all starting from a throw-in

Betis creating danger in the opening 15 minutes

Substitution (57’): Teresa and Nahikari in for Maite and Feller

GOAL (64’): Zornoza finishing off from an opening pass by Esther; Nahikari-Esther dynamic as a “distraction” in this instance

GOAL (65’): Nahikari’s goal which also started from a throw-in, but ended with Athenea’s dribble and through ball to Nahikari

Substitution (70’): Møller and Olga in for Esther and Svava

Substitution (77’): Kenti in for Athenea

Nahikari’s two chances - losing control from a ball sent by Olga and a volley from Kenti’s cross

79’: Weir walks out, Real Madrid left with 10 - What’s wrong?

Møller’s minutes

Betis managing a couple of chances + their goal that was ruled out for a foul on Misa in 85’

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)