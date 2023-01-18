Vinicius Tobias training with Real Madrid’s first team ahead of trip to Villarreal

Real Madrid Castilla right-back Vinicius Tobias is currently training with the first team ahead of the trip to face Villarreal in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16, meaning that he will likely be included in the squad list for that match.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are currently injured and will miss the game, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to choose between starting a center-back on the right side of the defensive line —Militao or Nacho— or give either Odriozola or Vinicius Tobias a chance to feature in the starting lineup.

There are high hopes about Vinicius Tobias possibly earning his spot during the next few games as he has the potential to be a threat offensively. On the other hand, Real Madrid are in a tough spot in terms of form and coach Ancelotti might not want to throw young, inexperienced players to the field just yet.