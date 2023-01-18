Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Villarreal

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s match against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, F. Mendy and Tobias.

Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos and Mario Martín.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Luka Modric is the one and only rotation Ancelotti will be making with his list, although it’s true that some other starters could very well start the game sitting on the bench.

It looks like Ancelotti will take this game very seriously, as other veterans like Benzema or Kroos will travel with the squad. It will be interesting to see who starts at the right-back spot, with Militao, Nacho, Odriozola and Vinicius Tobias all having a decent chance at featuring in the starting lineup on the right side of the defense.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

