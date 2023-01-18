Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona; Spanish Supercup Semifinal

Preview

Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other this Thursday for the ninth time in effort to bring the Spanish Supercup home. The eternal rivals have already faced each other in the 2021/2022 season in a Supercup draw where Barcelona won with a late goal in 91st minute.

The white team has lost all eight encounters in the new women’s clásico and is still looking for their first win, and with that, their first trophy.

“Full of confidence and group dynamics, we are having some very good games. We face the match with full energy and the ambition to win, we have chances to win and that’s how we’re going to face it,” says Alberto Toril in the pre-match press conference. “It’s not a game of three points, it’s an eliminatory tie and the focus and being involved in the game for 90 minutes will be very important.”

Las Blancas have not yet, in their 3-year-long history, reached a single final and this would be their 3rd effort to reach one after playing the Supercup and Copa de la Reina semifinals last season.

“We will use all the weapons we have, we will take advantage of our speed, convinced that we can win,” the third captain Olga Carmona speaks in the press conference. We’re eager to reach our first final and put the first trophy in the Real Madrid women’s trophy cabinet.”

Whoever wins this semifinal match will play in the final against the winner of the other semifinal between Sporting Huelva and Real Sociedad. The first semifinal is on Wednesday, 18th January at 18:30 CET (12:30pm ET), and the clásico semifinal is a day later at the same hour.

GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Toletti (virus/muscular problems)

Toril has almost a full squad to count on, with the exception of Sandie Toletti who hasn’t been available since the last game of 2022. Some sources state she caught a virus while others say she picked up some muscular problems. Three academy players join the squad: Sofía, Paula and Carla.