Reclamation: 19 January 2023

A chance at redemption. Gameday!!!

Another away game against the yellow submarine. This time in the Copa Del Rey. No better time for the team to wake up and get a result. Vinicius Tobias has been included in the squad and it will be interesting to see if he gets a start. Modric gets a rest for this one so it’s expected that Kroos, Camavinga and Fede will start in midfield.

Lack of confidence in yet another young player.

The young goalkeeper would be well within his right to look for a new club if he can’t even buy a start in the Copa Del Rey.

| As Ancelotti announced, Courtois will start. Lunin is disappointed by the decision as he may not feature again this season. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 18, 2023

| Andriy Lunin is highly rated all around Europe. He will receive great interest if he decides to leave. Real Madrid won’t close the door if that’s what he wants. His distribution is highly valued by multiple European clubs. @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 18, 2023

