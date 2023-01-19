 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reclamation: 19 January 2023

Thursday edition of the daily merengue

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A chance at redemption. Gameday!!!

Another away game against the yellow submarine. This time in the Copa Del Rey. No better time for the team to wake up and get a result. Vinicius Tobias has been included in the squad and it will be interesting to see if he gets a start. Modric gets a rest for this one so it’s expected that Kroos, Camavinga and Fede will start in midfield.

Lack of confidence in yet another young player.

The young goalkeeper would be well within his right to look for a new club if he can’t even buy a start in the Copa Del Rey.

ICYMI: Evra rips into Deschamps and France; shows support for Balon D’or winner Benzema

In this article, the former France left back came out in support of his former teammate and launched into Deschamps and the French football association.

