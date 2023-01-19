Managing Madrid Podcast: There’s hope for Real Madrid: A StatsBomb collab breaks down the truth

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Ali Elfakharany of StatsBomb discuss:

Is this a full blown crisis?

The Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal conundrum

“Ball receives in space” — a new stat

Antonio Rudiger’s acquisition and form

The numbers behind Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema’s form

Are Real Madrid fans overreacting?

The defensive reliance on Thibaut Courtois’s heroics

Aurelien Tchouameni vs Casemiro

A nuanced discussion on Carvajal

The tactical deficiencies of Carlo Ancelotti and what can change

Was Fede Valerde at RW really ever a solution?

The case that this season’s Real Madrid is actually better than last season

Barca’s improvement

Future coaching options

Xabi Alonso and Mikel Arteta

Fine margins, what ifs

What Erik Ten Hag has done at Manchester United.

La Liga woes

Toni Kroos’s season

Eduardo Camavinga’s playing time

And much more

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)

Ali Elfakharany (@alifakharany)