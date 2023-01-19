Villarreal vs Real Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Villarreal needing to bounce back from their last performances, especially the discouraging loss to Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Supercup Final. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said during the pre-match press conference that Courtois and Benzema will start, so he knows that pressure is on.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vinicius Tobias, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal predicted XI: Reina, Kiko, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Baena, Capoue, Chukwueze, Pino, Moreno.

Vinicius Tobias will have a good chance to feature in the starting lineup, although Ancelotti might deploy Nacho in that spot and start both Rudiger and Militao in the center. Odriozola is coming off an injury and Ancelotti doesn’t trust him anyway, so Vinicius Tobias would make sense if Ancelotti were to use a pure right-back.

Camavinga will likely be the team’s defensive midfielder tonight, given that Kroos has struggled a little in that spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.