Villarreal vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey online

Real Madrid’s visit to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16 has become a monumental game all of a sudden. Madrid are in the middle of a huge slump right after their 1-3 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup Final and the schedule is not going to get any easier, with a key away game against Athletic Bilbao coming up next Sunday.

The Copa del Rey has never been a priority and Real Madrid have usually made heavy rotations in the Round of 16 of the domestic competition. However, it’s now desperation time for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti might even be under a bit of pressure, so Los Blancos just can’t afford another loss.

Villarreal already took care of Madrid in La Liga two weeks ago. It wasn’t a good performance from Ancelotti’s men back then. Can they flip the switch and beat Villarreal tonight?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

