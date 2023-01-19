Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Spanish Supercup Online

Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other this Thursday for the ninth time in effort to bring the Spanish Supercup home.

This will be Real Madrid’s third attempt to reach a final in the three-year-long history of its women’s section. The team played two semifinals in the previous season - one in Copa de la Reina and the other in Supercup, and both times having to face FC Barcelona in the semifinals as well as today. Las Blancas are going for their first final and official trophy this evening.

“We will use all the weapons we have, we will take advantage of our speed, convinced that we can win,” the third captain Olga Carmona speaks in the press conference. We’re eager to reach our first final and put the first trophy in the Real Madrid women’s trophy cabinet.”

How to Watch

Date: 19/01/2023

Time: 18:30 CET (12:30 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Romano José Fouto

Available streaming: RTVE Play (VPN needed if you don’t live in Spain)