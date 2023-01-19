 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; Supercopa de España Femenina

It’s time for another El Clásico!

By Yash_Thakur
/ new
Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - Liga F Photo by Jesus Troyano/Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid are all set for a blockbuster clash against Spanish giants, Barcelona, in Supercopa de Espana Femenina. Las Blancas can eye their first trophy but a big challenge awaits them in the semi-finals. Barcelona continue to be a winning juggernaut but Alberto Toril’s will want to cause an upset, despite some lack luster showings recently. The lineup choices and team selection will matter but ultimately the execution of ideas on the pitch will need to be perfect in order to get any sort of positive result against the Blaugranas.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Rocío, Olga, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Freja Siri

Subs: Gérard, Sofía; Teresa, Ivana, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Barcelona XI: Paños, Paredes, María León, Pina, Crnogorčević, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Rolfö, Geyse, Walsh

Subs: Gemma, Meritxell Font; L. Codina, Marta, Mariona, Paralluelo, Oshoala, Nuria R., Emma, María Pérez, Vicky López

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 19/01/2023

Time: 18:30 CET (12:30 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Romano José Fouto

Available streaming: RTVE Play (VPN needed if you don’t live in Spain)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid