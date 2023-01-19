CONFIRMED lineups: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal starting XI (TBC): Reina, Kiko, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Baena, Capoue, Chukwueze, Pino, Moreno.

This is still a single-elimination game, and a tough one as Villarreal have been very strong at La Ceramica as of late. Madrid need to bounce back and regain some confidence and momentum in order to keep being competitive in La Liga as well.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.