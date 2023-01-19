Mijatovic: “Madrid is very much alive and when you think they’re dead, interesting things happen, so be careful”

Former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic was on Spanish radio station ‘Marca’ today (on his birthday, no less!), and spoke about Real Madrid’s current troubling situation and poor form.

“Real Madrid, like all big teams, has its good and bad moments,” Mijatovic said of Real’s current form. “Madrid is very much alive and when you start to think they’re dead, interesting things always happen, so be careful. I’m sure Ancelotti will find solutions, he’s an old man. A cycle has not finished, in Madrid there is always a hunger for titles”,

Mijatovic, who certainly knows a thing or two about ups and downs (when he scored the winning goal in the 1998 Champions League final, Real Madrid were quite poor domestically), also spoke about what this current team needs.

”In January you don’t have to sign anyone,” Mijatovic explained. “in the summer you do have to do certain things and surely the club is preparing. Real Madrid lacks a striker, a creative midfielder, full-backs... I know they are working on signing Bellingham. Of course, I keep dreaming of Mbappé, sooner or later he should be a Real Madrid player”.

Mijatovic was also critical of Eden Hazard.

“Hazard’s thing is incredible,” The former Real Madrid striker said. “Nobody expected it. Talking about him now is practically talking about a former player,”