Immediate Reaction: Barcelona 3 - 1 Real Madrid; Spanish Supercup

Defeat in Mérida. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Supercup with 3-1. I will not go into much detail with all the chances but below are my thought on the game.

The first 20 minutes, Las Blancas have barely conceded 2 chanced but not created any. The first one was in the first 30 seconds of the game when Pina almost got the cross that was intented for her, but the ball ended in a goal kick. The other dangerous chance was in 6’ when Geyse dribbled past half of Madrid’s midfield and defense to finally be stopped by Kenti’s sliding tackle right before reaching Misa.

Feller was fouled by Irene Paredes after going for a run through the middle. Paredes got a yellow card.

In 24’ Claudia Pina found an opening to shoot right outside of the box and sent it in the back of the net. Misa barely missed it after her vision might’ve been compromised because a few players created a barricade between her and Pina.

Four minutes later, Blaugranas get another dangerous chance right in front of Madrid’s goal, but it was sky-rocketed. In 32’ Pina took a freekick that was from a dangerous distance to Madrid’s goal which she sent right over the bar.

There were a few more commotions around Madrid’s box but nothing notable until the first 45 minutes. There were no subs at halftime from either side.

54’ GOAL by Weir (1-1)! Nine minutes into the second half, Weir wins a freekick and takes it herself. The very first direct freekick goal is scored by Caroline Weir right then and there.

Six minutes later, in 60’, Irene Paredes fouled Naomie Feller again which looked like a very dangerous tackle. As expected, Paredes got another yellow and got sent off for it. Feller got up 2 minutes later after being attended by the medical team.

Esther and Maite got subbed on three minutes later, getting on instead of Freja and Olga.

For the remainder of the game, Barcelona realized they couldn’t afford to press, they waited patiently for a chance to recover it, and each time they succeeded, they’d go into attack. Luckily for Real Madrid, they were calm enough to stop the attacks.

The first 90 minutes ended 1-1.

The next substitution was right before the start of the extra time; Ivana and Teresa on for Kenti and Zornoza. This substitution surprised me because Zornoza’s interceptions were very important in this game, as well as Kenti having a great game, saving Madrid multiple times. The only plausible explanation for this could be that Zornoza and Kenti were tired after 90’.

In 97’ Ivana makes a half-cross half-shot chip to the further post, Paños barely caught it. Three minutes later, Møller was subbed on for Feller. The French was probably subbed on for the many its she suffered this match. Misa had a scare toward the end of the regular time as well, but luckily nothing happened.

In 108’ Athenea gets a half-clear shot inside the box but shoots wide. It was probably Madrid’s best open-play chance all game.

Two minutes later, Svava and Tere tangle inside Madrid’s box, fouling Mariona. Penalty for Barcelona. The fault of the penalty and yellow card was given to Teresa. Mariona Caldentey takes it and scores; 2-1 for Blaugranas.

Right after the goal, Nahikari got subbed on for Svava. At this point, Madrid with Athenea as their only wingback and 3 center forwards was desperate to score, but unfortunately doomed as well.

In 120’ Salma Paralluelo scored for 3-1 after Ivana lost the ball under pressure inside of the box and right in front of Misa.

Pure heartbreak. A last-minute loss after 40 minutes playing against 10. Not much to add.