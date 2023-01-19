Ancelotti: “We changed the game and changed journalists’ match reports”

After Real Madrid’s incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Villarreal, Carlo Ancelotti analysed the 3-2 victory in his post-match press conference. Discussing the game as a whole, he said: “We were really bad in the first half and then the second half was unexpected, because it’s usually hard to turn a game around like that after playing so poorly. The team showed great personality to come back. The substitutions of Asensio and Ceballos changed the game. They brought a lot of energy. I think they were both decisive in the comeback. We changed the game and we changed your match reports. I think the second half performance will give us a lot of confidence.”

Ancelotti on his half-time team talk

Asked what he told the players at half time, the coach revealed: “I was very angry at half time. We risked a bit with the press and they managed the ball well playing out from the back. We also lost a lot of duels. I told the team that and also that there was still time to react. And, they did wake up.”

Ancelotti on why he didn’t substitute off Camavinga this time

After admitting he took off Eduardo Camavinga in the Super Cup semi-final because the Frenchman collected an early yellow card, Ancelotti let the youngster finish the game this time around. Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarrete was in the press room at the Estadio de la Cerámica and his question was about why Camavinga was allowed to stay on on this occasion. To that, Ancelotti replied: “He did really well. His first half was tough like it was for everyone, but then he had a lot more energy and character in the second half. I didn’t take him off this time because he needs to learn how to manage that. I also don’t even think it should have been a yellow card. He had a complete performance.”

Ancelotti on his confrontation with Rodrygo

During the match, Ancelotti was seen reprimanding Rodrygo after the Brazilian’s substitution. Asked what happened, the coach simply said: “At half time, we saw that Rodrygo had a muscle that was a little overloaded. So, we decided to make an early substitution. He didn’t greet me as he came off, maybe because he forgot.”

Ancelotti on the spat between Vinícius and the Villarreal bench

The Italian was also asked for his perspective on the war of words that took place between Vinícius and the Villarreal bench, especially Pepe Reina, during the second half. Ancelotti stated: “Reina was a bit annoyed, I think with Vinícius. I just told him to calm down. We have a good relationship. I don’t know what happened with Vinícius. I do know he got kicked a lot today.”