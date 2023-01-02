Drawing Board: Courtois’s long-stretched arm

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid already have one game under their belt after the World Cup, and it’s no surprise that they’ve already have two heroic saves from Thibaut Courtois which helped them secure three points vs Real Valladolid.

Courtois faced four shots on target at Estadio José Zorrilla, and saved all four of them for a clean 100% save percentage. Two of the saves were spectacular, and came at timely moments where Real Madrid needed to keep a clean sheet.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Courtois’s heroism: