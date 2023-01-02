Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Cacereño

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Cacereño in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32, the first game of the domestic competition for Los Blancos.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and Marvel.

Midfielders: Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Arribas and Nico Paz.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Rodrygo and Álvaro.

Regulars like Benzema, Kroos, Modric, Alaba, Courtois, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy will rest this game, so coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to make rotations to keep everyone fresh, knowing that they will be facing Villarreal away from the Bernabeu next Saturday.

Ancelotti announced that Eden Hazard will play, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on his performance, even though it’s always tough to play in a Segunda RFEF stadium like Cacereño’s.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/03/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Principe Felipe, Caceres, Spain.

Available TV: DAZN, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.