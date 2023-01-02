 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: January 2, 2023

Your First Monday of 2023 Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, Felipejack, Juninho and, of course, yours truly... Nero.

RMA Action

Finally, after doing my best to endure the World Cup, we are finally back to watching club football and thus, Real Madrid games. Anybody expecting Hazard to start tomorrow? Think he might actually play well? I sure hope so.

Remember this Starlet?

Apologies for the late thread. Have fun and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid