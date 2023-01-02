Managing Madrid Podcast: Looking ahead to Real Madrid’s Copa campaign

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Barcelona dropping points vs Espanyol

Lahoz things

Reflection on the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid game

Eduardo Camavinga: Should he start more games?

The performances of Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde on Friday

The case to start Sergio Arribas and Nico Paz vs Cacareño

Starting XI tomorrow

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)