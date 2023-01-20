Managing Madrid Podcast: REMONTADA! Villarreal 2 - 3 Real Madrid Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Villarreal
- Real Madrid’s press
- The individual defensive step ups and mistakes
- What changed at half time?
- Dani Ceballos’s performance
- Alternative lineups that could help you press better
- Aurelien Tchoumani’s absence
- Rodrygo’s performance
- Ancelotti / Rodrygo scuffle
- Marco Asensio’s cameo
- Ancelotti’s explanation to Lucas Navarrete on why Eduardo Camavinga didn’t get subbed
- Antonio Rudiger’s form
- Karim Benzema’s performance
- Should Asensio be renewed?
- Tchouameni at the NBA game
- Rapid-fire tapas
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
