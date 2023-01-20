Managing Madrid Podcast: REMONTADA! Villarreal 2 - 3 Real Madrid Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Villarreal

Real Madrid’s press

The individual defensive step ups and mistakes

What changed at half time?

Dani Ceballos’s performance

Alternative lineups that could help you press better

Aurelien Tchoumani’s absence

Rodrygo’s performance

Ancelotti / Rodrygo scuffle

Marco Asensio’s cameo

Ancelotti’s explanation to Lucas Navarrete on why Eduardo Camavinga didn’t get subbed

Antonio Rudiger’s form

Karim Benzema’s performance

Should Asensio be renewed?

Tchouameni at the NBA game

Rapid-fire tapas

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)