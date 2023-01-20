Normalcy: 20 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid always finds a way!!

Just like numerous times last year, when Los Blancos seemed dead in the water in a knockout tournament, they rise to the occasion and pull off an unbelievable win in a tough away environment. We’ve finally won at La Ceramica after ages. This sort of thing is just in our DNA. Let’s hope this is a sign of things to come for the second half of the season, without the heart attacks of course. The game was covered extensively in the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and 3 stats articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast.

Real Madrid have managed to win at Villarreal's stadium after 6 years.



2-3 (16/17) ✅️

2-3 (22/23) ✅️ pic.twitter.com/QL4XK1SRHY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2023

This is the right mindset.

Now time to walk the talk. The question remains does the coach believe it’s a mindset issue or a personnel issue. We shall see.

| Ancelotti: "We won, yes. But we can't forget how bad we played in the first half." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2023

| Ancelotti: "I was very angry at half-time. The first half was not good, we cannot play like this. But the reaction was spectacular. We didn't give up, but we can't get this close to the bottom." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2023

Valyrian’s take on the coaching debate.

As things stand Carlo isn’t going anywhere until the end of the season, so it’s pointless to discuss this in or out thing until the summer. Right now is the time to get behind the coach and the team. Let’s hope that just like last year, the wake up call by Barca will spur us on to do great things. In the meantime appreciate what you have. There’s a reason so few coaches succeed in this club. The grass is always greener until it isn’t.