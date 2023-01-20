Tchouameni apologizes to Real Madrid fans for attending NBA game in Paris

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni attended the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons in Paris while Los Blancos were playing at La Ceramica in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. Tchouameni is still injured and couldn’t have played anyway, but one could argue that he should’ve been watching his teammates and not a fairly mediocre Easter Conference matchup.

Tchouamni himself issued an apology Thursday night.

“I apologize to the club, the coaching staff, my teammates and Real Madrid’s fan base for attending an event while a lot was at stake for us in La Copa. I paid attention to what was happening in Villarreal at all times, but I didn’t do the right thing. I’m truly sorry ,” wrote Tchouameni on his Social Media.

This is Tchouameni’s debut season in the club, so he will definitely be scrutinized by the fans during the next few weeks.