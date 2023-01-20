Real Madrid draw Atletico de Madrid in Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Real Madrid have drawn Atletico de Madridin the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals. The single-elimination game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu next week, between Sunday’s visit to Athletic Bilbao and the following Sunday’s home game against Real Sociedad.

This is obviously a tough draw for Madrid, although the fact that the match will be played at the Bernabeu makes it a little bit more manageable. Still, Atletico will be tough to beat.

The schedule is getting tougher and tougher for Real Madrid so it will be interesting to see how Ancelotti manages his squad during the next few games. Sunday’s match against Athletic is as crucial as it gets and some of the starters will clearly be tired after a very intense match in Villarreal last night, so Madrid just have to grind it out and keep giving their best effort if they want to compete for all three titles.