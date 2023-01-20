 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid draw Atletico de Madrid in Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

The single-elimination game will be played next week at the Bernabeu.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Real Madrid have drawn Atletico de Madridin the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals. The single-elimination game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu next week, between Sunday’s visit to Athletic Bilbao and the following Sunday’s home game against Real Sociedad.

This is obviously a tough draw for Madrid, although the fact that the match will be played at the Bernabeu makes it a little bit more manageable. Still, Atletico will be tough to beat.

The schedule is getting tougher and tougher for Real Madrid so it will be interesting to see how Ancelotti manages his squad during the next few games. Sunday’s match against Athletic is as crucial as it gets and some of the starters will clearly be tired after a very intense match in Villarreal last night, so Madrid just have to grind it out and keep giving their best effort if they want to compete for all three titles.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid