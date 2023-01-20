 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dani Ceballos’s game vs Villarreal in numbers

Should the club extend him?

Villarreal v Real Madrid - Spanish Copa del Rey Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos put in a Man of the Match performance against Villarreal on Thursday night as Real Madrid made a heroic comeback to advance to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

It’s safe to say that Real Madrid would not have advanced last night had it not been for Ceballos. Down 2 - 0 and struggling, Carlo Ancelotti introduced Ceballos and Marco Asensio in the 56th minute. The two players replaced Toni Kroos and Rodrygo Goes respectively. After the change, Ceballos had one assist, one hockey assist, as well as the game-winning goal in the 86th minute. Asensio, meanwhile, played the pivotal assist to Ceballos for the winner.

Ceballos was very involved off the bench last night. He operated mainly in the left half space, but roamed wherever needed to win the ball and help his team in possession. His energy was unplayable, and Villarreal had no answer for his tenacity.

In 34 minutes in the second half, Ceballos had 32 touches, one assist, two key passes, a beautiful ball into the box in the build-up to Real Madrid’s first goal, one goal himself, 3-of-5 accurate long balls, two interceptions, and three duels won.

Ceballos’s performance helped Real Madrid win and gain some confidence during a low-point of the season. He certainly made the club double-think about extending his contract.

Do Real Madrid fans undervalue him?

Matt Wiltse posed the question on last night’s Managing Madrid Podcast.

Should Real Madrid extend Ceballos?

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

