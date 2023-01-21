Grind: 21 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Difficult schedule ahead.

Having drawn Atletico in the CDR quarterfinals, Los Blancos have a daunting set of games coming up that will really test the already thin squad. Training is already in full swing at Valdebebas with the visit from an old friend as welll.

Verdict on Fran Garcia?

With the club considering bringing back the young left back and with Mendy’s performances not being up to the mark, we could have a new but familiar face back at the Bernabeu in the summer. The cost would be only 5mil Euro too. All in favor say aye or nay in the poll below.

Fran García: “In my house we are Real Madrid fans since I was little. The fact that you are linked with the club of your life is just the tip of the iceberg of all the work that’s behind it.” @marca pic.twitter.com/8mg2frmsVK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 21, 2023

Contract Updates.

Nacho and Real Madrid have agreed (orally) his renewal for one more season, waiting for the end of the season to make it effective. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/XJ9p3AWXPK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 20, 2023