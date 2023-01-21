Grind: 21 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Difficult schedule ahead.
Having drawn Atletico in the CDR quarterfinals, Los Blancos have a daunting set of games coming up that will really test the already thin squad. Training is already in full swing at Valdebebas with the visit from an old friend as welll.
Real Madrid’s upcoming schedule:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 20, 2023
️ vs Athletic Club
️ vs Atlético Madrid (CDR)
️ vs Real Sociedad
️ vs Valencia
️ vs Mallorca
How many wins?
A very special visitor came to #RMCity!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 20, 2023
@MarceloM12 pic.twitter.com/l3kEo8zxYx
Verdict on Fran Garcia?
With the club considering bringing back the young left back and with Mendy’s performances not being up to the mark, we could have a new but familiar face back at the Bernabeu in the summer. The cost would be only 5mil Euro too. All in favor say aye or nay in the poll below.
Poll
Should the club bring back Fran Garcia?
-
76%
Yes
-
1%
No Mendy plus Nacho or Alaba is enough cover.
-
15%
Yes but sign another left back too and sell Mendy.
-
7%
No don’t trust Fran, sign another left back.
Fran García: “In my house we are Real Madrid fans since I was little. The fact that you are linked with the club of your life is just the tip of the iceberg of all the work that’s behind it.” @marca pic.twitter.com/8mg2frmsVK— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 21, 2023
Contract Updates.
Nacho and Real Madrid have agreed (orally) his renewal for one more season, waiting for the end of the season to make it effective. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/XJ9p3AWXPK— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 20, 2023
Real Madrid have started the talks for the contract renewals after the World Cup. Asensio and Ceballos have not been called. @diarioas— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 20, 2023
