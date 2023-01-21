Real Madrid not considering Arsenal’s loan offer for Camavinga

Real Madrid are not considering sending midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a loan deal, per club sources. A report from the Evening Standard published this Friday suggested that Arsenal wanted to sign Camavinga on a loan deal, but Madrid are not even exploring that possibility, per that same report.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about these rumors during today’s pre-match press conference and said that Camavinga is “untouchable, just like Kroos or Modric,” giving the young player the same status as the club legends. While it’s clear that Camavinga doesn’t have that same role, he’s just not on the transfer block right now as he’s an important player for the team even this season.

Camavinga will be expected to play more minutes during the next few weeks as Real Madrid’s schedule is getting increasingly busier and tougher, so Ancelotti will need to keep rotating his players to keep them all fresh.