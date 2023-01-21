Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Modric returns to the team after missing Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash, and he should feature in the starting lineup for what’s expected to be a very tough away game for Madrid. Other than that, neither Tchouameni nor Alaba have been able to recover in time from their injuries, even though the coaching staff hoped to have them ready.

The starting lineup for this match will be a mystery, even more so considering that reserves like Ceballos or Asensio were the reason why Madrid managed to come back from a 2-0 deficit against a quality team like Villarreal last Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.