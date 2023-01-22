Pursuit: 22 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The chase resumes. Gameday!!

Los Blancos have to keep pace with Barcelona by winning in a tough away stadium. San Mames or the Lion’s den is an intimidating environment for any away team and will be bouncing as always when Real Madrid are in town. Modric is back for this one.

A look at our opponents.

The Basque outfit are on a disappointing run of form in the league, winning just one of their last five in Spain’s top flight, which has seen them drop down the table into eighth position.

The Lions suffered a 3-1 loss to rivals Real Sociedad last weekend, with their last win in La Liga coming at home to Real Valladolid on November 8. Ernesto Valverde’s team however have been strong at home this season, picking up 17 points from nine league games at San Mames, but they will be welcoming a Real Madrid side with the second-strongest away record, claiming 21 points from their nine matches on their travels.

Athletic will be without the services of Yeray Alvarez due to the red card that the centre-back received in the clash with Real Sociedad last weekend.

Inigo Martinez remains a major doubt through injury, meanwhile, so Aitor Paredes could feature in the middle of the defence for the Basque side.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; De Marcos, Paredes, Vivian, Yuri; D Garcia, Vesga; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta.

