Las Blancas Podcast: A failed El Clasico experiment

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Supercopa España Femenina.

Talking points:

Lineup selection and change in formation by Toril

Opening 20 minutes and Barcelona’s territorial domination

Las Blancas’ disjointed press from the front

Feller’s usage as the target up front and duel with Paredes

Claudia Pina’s goal

Freja’s unforced errors and cons in possession

Geyse’s duels with our entire backline and her performance

Wonderful Weir and her amazing GOLAZO from freekick

Irene Paredes red card and change in formation from Barcelona

Feisty atmosphere in the El Clásico

Toril reverting to 4-2-3-1 with Esther and Maite subs

Geyse’s pressing and physical prowess in duels

Barcelona’s crazy squad depth

Ivana at right-back over Lucía and her performance

‘Eat what you kill’ moment

Mariona penalty and Bronze’s antics

Incredible performance from Aitana and Bronze

Barcelona’s third goal from a turnover inside the box

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)