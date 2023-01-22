Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid’s visit to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga will be a tough one. Los Blancos are coming off a very intense away game in the Copa del Rey against Villarreal this past Thursday and their recent form hasn’t been impressive.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Simon, De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche, Zarraga, Vesga, Williams, Berenguer, Sancet, Guruzeta.

Ancelotti could deploy Valverde on the right wing to add some more physical presence to his midfield line, as he might need that in San Mames. Rodrygo hasn’t been all that great since he’s been given the chance to start at that spot, so Ancelotti might as well take a step back and play Valverde where he performed at an excellent level before the World Cup. Camavinga could play as a defensive midfielder in Modric’s return to the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

