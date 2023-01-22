Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames in what’s one of the most classic games in LaLiga. Los Blancos are coming off an encouraging —albeit tough— comeback win against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey, so visiting San Mames just three days after that match isn’t the ideal scenario for Ancelotti’s men.

Furthermore, Madrid need to win. Barcelona are already three points ahead in the table and the race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title is expected to be a really close one, so Los Blancos just can’t afford to drop any more points at this point.

Modric will almost certainly return to the lineup but Ancelotti will be expected to use almost the exact same team he deployed at La Ceramica just three days ago hoping that his players are fresh enough to withstand Athletic and San Mames’ intensity in what’s going to be some tough 90 minutes.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.