CONFIRMED lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

All set for the return of La Liga.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Simon, De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche, Zarraga, Vesga, Williams, Berenguer, Sancet, Guruzeta.

This is a must win for Real Madrid, even though it's going to be a really tough game at San Mames. Bilbao are always a very strong team at home and Madrid will be hoping to carry forward some of the momentum they gained on the comeback win against Villarreal.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

