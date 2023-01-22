CONFIRMED lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Simon, De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche, Zarraga, Vesga, Williams, Berenguer, Sancet, Guruzeta.

This is a must win for Real Madrid, even though it's going to be a really tough game at San Mames. Bilbao are always a very strong team at home and Madrid will be hoping to carry forward some of the momentum they gained on the comeback win against Villarreal.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/22/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.