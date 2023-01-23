Managing Madrid Podcast: Athletic Post-game; Castilla Corner

AUDIO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: Athletic post-game hosted by Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Athletic Club

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Was he the MOTM?

What’s his best position?

The difference between Camavinga and Dani Ceballos’s roles on the ball and off the ball.

Explaining Real Madrid’s defensive structure

Nacho’s performance

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Has Ferland Mendy’s role changed in the last 2 games?

What we can learn from the way Arsenal use Saka

Marco Asensio’s performance

Karim Benzema’s performance

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Fede Valverde’s performance

Carlo’s explanation of his argument with Vinicius

His post game quotes.

And more.

Part Two (44:00): Castilla vs Racing Ferrol post-game show hosted by Kristofer McCormack and Hridyam Arora

The draw against Racing Ferrol

Vinicius Tobias

Alvaro Rodriguez and Nico Paz’s callups for the youth Copa America

Sergio Arribas’s drop off

Carlos Dotor

Coaches ride and die players

Raul as first team coach

and more

