Dani Ceballos: “There is no bigger club than Madrid. I have four months left to earn a renewal”

After another strong performance in the middle of midfield, Dani Ceballos spoke to RealMadridTV after the match and declared his intent to stay in Madrid and earn a new contract.

“There is no bigger club than Madrid. I have four months left on my contract, but I am going to give everything to show that I want to stay here. I have to grit my teeth and show that I have the level to play here”, the midfielder explained.

When asked about his role as a starter, Ceballos was clear: “I had a great second half against Villarreal and I helped the team with a nice comeback. The coach then asked me to start. I have provided energy and desire and I have shown it on the pitch. I am very happy for the victory, especially in this very difficult stadium”.

It was long thought that Dani Ceballos was happy to let his contract run out and potentially return to his boyhood club, Real Betis. It turns out the midfielder would like to stay at Real Madrid and carve out a role for himself along with a new contract. Ceballos brings a different profile to the Real Madrid midfield when compared against the younger generation (Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga) and has proven his level in big knockout matches in the Champions League last season. If an agreement can be found, both club and player should look to extend.