Open Thread: 23 January 2023

A needed win.
Los Blancos secured two points away from home. The game was covered in the Immediate Reaction, Player Ratings, 3 Answers and 3 Questions and 3 Stats articles.
Camavinga has put a very good performance. Ancelotti stated: “I want to highlight Camavinga’s performance today, he was just spectacular.”
Camavinga vs. Athletic Club:— Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) January 22, 2023
-38/42 pases completados (9%)
-8 duelos ganados
-5 faltas provocadas
-5 despejes
-4 recuperaciones
-4/6 balones en largo
Una exhibición enorme en uno de los campos más complicados de LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/iQuMHg14C4
It was a good and necessary win to keep fighting for La Liga and also to put things back to normalcy before facing Atléti in the middle of the week. It’s another final.
