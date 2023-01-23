Open Thread: 23 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A needed win.

Los Blancos secured two points away from home. The game was covered in the Immediate Reaction, Player Ratings, 3 Answers and 3 Questions and 3 Stats articles.

Camavinga has put a very good performance. Ancelotti stated: “I want to highlight Camavinga’s performance today, he was just spectacular.”

Camavinga vs. Athletic Club:



-38/42 pases completados (9%)

-8 duelos ganados

-5 faltas provocadas

-5 despejes

-4 recuperaciones

-4/6 balones en largo



Una exhibición enorme en uno de los campos más complicados de LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/iQuMHg14C4 — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) January 22, 2023

It was a good and necessary win to keep fighting for La Liga and also to put things back to normalcy before facing Atléti in the middle of the week. It’s another final.