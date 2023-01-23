 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 23 January 2023

Monday edition of the daily merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

A needed win.

Los Blancos secured two points away from home. The game was covered in the Immediate Reaction, Player Ratings, 3 Answers and 3 Questions and 3 Stats articles.

Camavinga has put a very good performance. Ancelotti stated: “I want to highlight Camavinga’s performance today, he was just spectacular.”

It was a good and necessary win to keep fighting for La Liga and also to put things back to normalcy before facing Atléti in the middle of the week. It’s another final.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid