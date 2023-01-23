Nacho: “I make the best of the minutes I get”

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez talked to the press after the team’s solid 0-2 win against Athletic Bilbao and talked about the performance but also about his current role in the squad.

“I’m happy that I played, that I contributed, I make the best of the minutes I get. I’m ready when my number is called. Just happy to play,” said Nacho.

When asked about whether or not he’s equally happy whenever he isn’t playing, Nacho kept it honest.

“No, obviously not. I’m happy when I play and things are different when I don’t. I like to go day to day, and right now I’m happy for the team,” he explained.

Madrid’s win at San Mames is crucial, as it was a very tough game for Los Blancos with Barcelona already enjoying a solid lead in the table.

“It was huge, yes. Every game is a Final for us. Barcelona had won their game and winning ours was crucial,” he admitted.

Nacho concluded his brief media appearance by discussing Karim Benzema, who equaled Raul’s goals scored in La Liga.

“Unbelievable, it’s outstanding. Last year he proved how good he is and it’s good to have him in good form,” said Nacho.