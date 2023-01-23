Managing Madrid Podcast: The contracts of Ceballos, Kroos, Modric, Vazquez, Carvajal

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti sharing his gum with a fan

Real Madrid’s professional performance against Athletic Club

Would it be smart for Dani Ceballos to renew?

His playing time

When will we know about the futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos?

Why didn’t Real make a play for Ivan Fresneda and Malo Gusto who are on the move?

The contracts of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)