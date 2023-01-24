Open Thread: 24 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

The most fouled player in Europe.

We all know it’s Vini.

Ancelotti: “Everyone pushes Vinicius; his rivals, the rival fans, sometimes the referee. I love him very much and we want him to be a little more respected by everyone.”

Vinicius Junior is the most fouled player in the five major leagues. @relevo #rmlive ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/K2hNxPHTAs — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) January 23, 2023

Tobias

️| Shakhtar CEO, Sergei Palkin: “Real Madrid told us that they want until the end of the season to make a decision on Vinícius Tobias.” @diarioas #Transfers ✍️ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 23, 2023

Will Modric renew his contract?

BREAKING: From @josemorenoco, a sources very close to the club, Luka Modrić will NOT renew his contract with Real Madrid. He won’t be a Real Madrid player after June 30. #rmlive ✍️❌ — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) January 23, 2023

I know some of you would appreciate this, as it would make the “transition” to happen faster, but I don’t. Modric is still playing at the highest level, so I think he should renew.

Poll Time

| Real Madrid’s technical staff believe Camavinga should become a starter. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 23, 2023