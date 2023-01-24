Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Camavinga coming good; the best Barca defense ever; La Real flying

AUDIO:

On this episode of Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona’s performance vs Getafe

Best Barca defense in their history?

Is Pedri a top-10 player in the world?

Copa del rey fixtures

Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid’s form

Reflecting on the Alexander Isak sale

Alexander Sorloth

Immanol Aguacil

Ronaldo Koeman bringing the 4-3-3 back

Eduardo ‘deserved golden boy’ Camavinga

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

