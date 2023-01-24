Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Camavinga coming good; the best Barca defense ever; La Real flying

AUDIO:
On this episode of Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona’s performance vs Getafe
- Best Barca defense in their history?
- Is Pedri a top-10 player in the world?
- Copa del rey fixtures
- Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid’s form
- Reflecting on the Alexander Isak sale
- Alexander Sorloth
- Immanol Aguacil
- Ronaldo Koeman bringing the 4-3-3 back
- Eduardo ‘deserved golden boy’ Camavinga
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
