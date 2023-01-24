 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Camavinga coming good; the best Barca defense ever; La Real flying

Kiyan and Diego also get into a surprising top-10 list..

By Kiyan Sobhani
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this episode of Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona’s performance vs Getafe
  • Best Barca defense in their history?
  • Is Pedri a top-10 player in the world?
  • Copa del rey fixtures
  • Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid’s form
  • Reflecting on the Alexander Isak sale
  • Alexander Sorloth
  • Immanol Aguacil
  • Ronaldo Koeman bringing the 4-3-3 back
  • Eduardo ‘deserved golden boy’ Camavinga
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

