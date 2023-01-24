Manchester City will be Real Madrid’s main competitors for Bellingham signing -report

Real Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this next summer and Manchester City will be their main rivals in the race for the talented player, according to a report published today on MARCA.

Manchester City are willing to spend close to €170 million to make sure that Bellingham signs for them, per reports on the British press. Real Madrid will not reach that kind of figure and they’re hoping to secure the signing for €120 million, although they are aware of the fact that they might need to improve that offer.

Bellingham is Real Madrid’s priority for next summer’s transfer window, that much is clear. Los Blancos believe that he can be a perfect fit to play alongside the likes of Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga in the near future, while also replacing Modric in the current system. One thing is also obvious: Madrid will need to spend heavily to secure this signing.