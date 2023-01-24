Updates from Valdebebas: David Alaba returns

Some more good news this week in the Real Madrid universe. After important wins over Villarreal and Athletic Club, Real Madrid now welcome back the return of David Alaba who had previously suffered from a soleus injury and resumed training today for the first time.

Alaba, who missed the last four games due to his injury, is expected to play against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey action on Thursday. It’s unclear whether he will start or come off the bench, but at the very least, he will be in Carlo Ancelotti’s matchday squad.

Today’s training session, the penultimate before Thursday’s clash, was routine, focusing on both physical and tactical drills.

While Alaba participated in full training, four players — Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard — trained away from the squad, indoor in the gym. Those four players are still recovering from their respective injuries.